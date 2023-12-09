Atiku: Publication Of My Academic Records Witch-Hunt, Mischief

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused an online newspaper of mischief and witch-hunt, by claiming that he refused to release his academic records.

The newspaper had reported that the former vice president refused to release his academic records despite exposing President Bola Tinubu.

But Atiku in a statement issued by his Media Adviser Paul Ibe said the newspaper did not adhere to any known ethics of journalism, and accused it of publishing a story that is neither controversial nor shrouded in a cover-up.

According to the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, the documents upon which the report was based are already in the public space.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the body that is the repository of all relevant documents required by law for anyone contesting election into public office,” Atiku stated, adding that the newspaper did not write to INEC to place a demand for Atiku Abubakar’s documents.

The former vice president also disclosed that he is an alumnus of both Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom, noting that neither of the institutions was contacted for his academic records with them, “nor did Atiku stop the school or go to court to ask any of these schools not to release his records.”

He also said the publication is at liberty to write to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) demanding a copy of his certificate and transcript.

“The ethics of journalism seeks to establish the truth when there is a dispute about it or when there is a deliberate cover-up that inhibits public interest,” alleging that the newspaper was not interested in interrogating the discoveries from the Chicago State University “for the obvious reason that a parent owner of the newspaper occupies a critical seat in the current government.

“And, then, we ask the question: What manner of a newspaper sets out to protect the interest of a government but is very willing to embark on a wild goose chase on a private citizen?”