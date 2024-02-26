Atiku Proposes Argentina’s Javier Milei Reforms For Nigeria

In an attempt to move Nigeria forward, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to imitate Argentine President, Javier Milei’s reforms.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday, Atiku, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said President Tinubu’s use of the opposition political parties or his predecessors as excuses for the economic slump is not only absurd but also demonstrates a lack of understanding of the appropriate course of action.

Atiku said: “I read a recent report in Reuters titled: Argentina’s market double down on Milei as investors ‘start to believe’. I took a keen interest in reading the report because I know quite well that Argentina and Nigeria closed the last quarter of the year 2023 on a similar path of economic downturn.

“In the case of Nigeria, a new government was installed at or about the middle of 2023, for Argentina, the new government came on board in December.

“Both leaders inherited a disoriented economy, but both applied different measures to recovery.

“President Javier Milei of Argentina was sworn into office on 10 December 2023. He inherited a worse condition than Nigeria’s.

“But what he did to return his country to a place where investors are ‘starting to believe’ should serve as a lesson to Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu.

“Nigeria is where we are today simply because of what Tinubu has done or did not do.

“His shifting the blame on the opposition and, even ridiculously, his predecessor is needless and myopic. Market forces don’t play politics. They respond to your actions and inactions”.