June 1, 2023
Atiku Presents 118 Exhibits Against Tinubu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar yesterday presented 118 exhibits at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to prove his case against President Bola Tinubu. The ex-Vice President and his party are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the election in which he represented the All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC won the election with 8,794,726 votes but Atiku and the PDP claimed that Tinubu was “not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast at the election”.

They also alleged that the ex-Lagos State governor “was at the time of the election not qualified to contest”. A member of Atiku’s legal team, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), presented the court with his first set of exhibits at the commencement of the hearing. Some of the exhibits tendered in evidence included certified copies of the results of the election from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Others were the print- outs of the data obtained from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and records of the number of Permanent Voter Cards used for the exercise in the 36 states and the FCT. All exhibits tendered were admitted as evidence.

