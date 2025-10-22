Atiku Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Adamu Mu’azu’s Mother

Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday visited the DIFF Medical Centre in Apo, Abuja, to pray for the speedy recovery of Hajiya Halima Suleman, the mother of former PDP National Chairman and ex-Governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Mu’azu.

Atiku, in a post shared on his official X, expressed his concern and solidarity with the Mu’azu family, while commending the medical professionals at the hospital for their dedication to providing quality healthcare.

READ ALSO:

“This afternoon, I was at the DIFF Medical Centre, Apo, Abuja, where we prayed for the speedy recovery of Hajiya Halima Suleman, the mother of H.E. Adamu Mu’azu, former National Chairman of the PDP and former Governor of Bauchi. I commend Dr John Idahosa, the MD of DIFF Medical Centre, and the entire team of experts for the efforts they’ve put in giving the best care to the patient. May Allah grant the quickest recovery to Hajiya and others facing ill health,” Atiku wrote.

The former Vice President’s visit highlights his continued show of empathy and commitment to maintaining strong personal and political relationships across Nigeria’s leadership circles.