Atiku: Pope Francis’ Death Marks End Of An Era

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday described the passing of Pope Francis as the end of an era marked by humility, moral courage, and an unwavering commitment to the service of humanity.

In a statement issued, Atiku paid tribute to the late Catholic pontiff, describing him as a trailblazer who “dared to walk where no one has gone.”

He praised Pope Francis for his lifelong dedication to advocating for the most vulnerable and for his tireless efforts toward fostering a more compassionate and united world.

“At a time when the world was increasingly divided, Pope Francis stood as a shepherd of the marginalized, a voice for the poor, and a bridge of compassion in a fractured age,” Atiku stated.

“His papacy was a balm of grace in a wounded world.”

Reflecting on the timing of the Pope’s death, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted its profound significance, as it coincided with a sacred day Christians regard as solemn and divine.

He described it as a symbol that, “even as the earthly journey ends, a new and glorio

us dawn awaits those who have lived for others.”

Atiku concluded his tribute by praying that the memory of Pope Francis continues to inspire unity, compassion, and peace across the globe.

“May his soul, now freed from the burdens of this world, find eternal rest in the presence of the Almighty,” he said.

