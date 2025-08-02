Atiku Plans To Take Over Power After Obasanjo’s Regime – Dele Momodu

A member of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, Dele Momodu, on Friday revealed that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had a deal that he would take over power from Former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and 2023 presidential hopeful disclosed this in an article he posted on his Facebook page.

According to Momodu, Atiku was meant to take over power from Obasanjo after his first tenure, noting that the deal fell through and Obasanjo withdrew all Atiku’s then constitutional privileges.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine further stated that Atiku had enjoyed the humongous support of former governors for the deal to materialise.

READ ALSO

The post reads partly: “The deal was that he would take over after their first term in office, but it fell through despite the humongous support from the majority of the governors.

“He still respected his boss and doused the tension in the second term when he was virtually stripped of his Constitutional obligations and rights. He accepted his fate with uncommon equanimity.

“Since then, he has engaged in productive and well-managed businesses, unlike most of his contemporaries who cannot survive outside power and politics.

“He is a man with a Midas touch and has his fingers in many fruitful pies. Nigeria would have been a much better place if the majority of our leaders had been gainfully employed like him.”