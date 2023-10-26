Atiku, PDP Suffers Another Defeat As Supreme Court Dismisses Petition On IReV

The petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar which seeks to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to transmit results through the INEC Result Reviewing Portal (IReV) has been dismissed by Supreme Court.

The apex court, while giving its final judgement on Thursday on petitions challenging the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said PDP and Atiku’s petition on IReV cannot be the basis for nullifying the February 25th presidential election.

According to the Supreme Court, the outcome of the presidential election was unaffected by the failure.

The Appeal Court’s ruling, according to Presiding Judge Justice John Okoro, cannot be challenged. He cited Atiku’s appeal, which sought to void Tinubu’s election due to noncompliance with the electronic transmission of results:

a. The results compilation continues even if IREV fails.

b. Voters’ confidence is not diminished by the IREV’s malfunction.

The Supreme Court previously rejected and dismissed a motion from Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to provide new evidence regarding the Chicago State University (CSU) diploma that Tinubu had submitted to INEC.

Caleb Westberg, the CSU Registrar, gave a deposition that was denied and declared inadmissible on the grounds that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction to consider it because the election petition’s 180-day period had passed.

The Supreme Court stated that it is unable to consider new evidence on appeal because the Court of Appeal’s trial deadline has passed.

The Court further decided that Atiku did not state forgery facts in his petition, nor did he file a motion for a time extension or petition amendment. claiming that even if a request for a change or extension of time had been made, it would have been denied.