Atiku Pays Tribute To Yar’Adua On 81st Posthumous Birthday

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, celebrated Nigeria’s former Vice President, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, on his 81st post-humous birthday.

In a heartfelt post shared on his official X account, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar commemorated the 81st posthumous birthday of Shehu Yar’Adua, calling him his mentor and praising the late politician’s unwavering belief in democracy and his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and diversity.

He wrote: “Today, and often, I remember my mentor and the man through whom I cut my teeth in politics, the Tafida, Shehu Yar’Adua, on his 81st post-humous birthday.

READ ALSO:

“I often reflect on what our society and democracy would seem like were he still on this side of the divide.

“I know the Tafida to be an ardent believer in democracy and its abiding principles of human rights and shared prosperity. His passion for Nigeria and his commitment to our diversity is bar none.

“We can only honour the memory of his relentless efforts in cancelling the vistas of ethnic politics in Nigeria and for his heroic work in returning our country to a fledgling democracy. These are ideals that the Tafida shall be remembered for through generations.

Happy posthumous birthday, Tafida.”