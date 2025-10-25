Atiku Pays Tribute To Late Stella Obasanjo, 20 Years After Her Passing

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former First Lady of Nigeria, Chief (Mrs) Stella Obasanjo, describing her as a woman of “uncommon grace, intellect, and compassion” whose legacy continues to inspire service and humanity across generations.

In a statement released on Saturday, Atiku expressed solidarity with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, his former boss, as the Obasanjo family marked the 20th anniversary of Stella Obasanjo’s passing.

“Today, I stand in solidarity with my former boss and elder statesman, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as he marks twenty years since the passing of his beloved wife, Chief (Mrs) Stella Obasanjo,” Atiku wrote.

He recalled the late First Lady’s profound contributions to national development, particularly her dedication to the welfare of women, children, and vulnerable Nigerians during her time in office.

“Stella Obasanjo was not only a devoted wife and mother but also a woman of uncommon grace, intellect, and compassion. In her time as First Lady, she served with quiet dignity and a profound sense of duty, dedicating herself to the welfare of children, women, and the less privileged. Her legacy continues to illuminate the path of service and humanity,” the statement read.

Atiku, who served as Vice President under Obasanjo’s administration between 1999 and 2007, offered prayers for the Obasanjo family, asking that the late First Lady’s memory continue to bring comfort and inspiration to all who knew her.

“On this solemn occasion, I express my solidarity to President Obasanjo and the entire Obasanjo family. May her memories continue to be a blessing, and may her gentle soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Chief (Mrs) Stella Obasanjo served as Nigeria’s First Lady from 1999 until her death in October 2005.

She was widely respected for her advocacy on women’s rights, healthcare, and child welfare.