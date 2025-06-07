Atiku Pays Tribute To Gwo Gwo Crooner, Ejeagha

Share

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the passing of Nigerian highlife icon, Mike Ejeagha, describing him as a storyteller, teacher, and guardian of Igbo oral tradition.

The Nigerian leader’s tribute was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

The tribute reads, ”It is heartwarming to note that thanks to Brain Jotter, highlife maestro Mike Ejeagha had his ‘Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ encore dance before the curtain was drawn.

“Gentleman Mike Ejeagha was more than a musician; he was a storyteller, a teacher, and a guardian of Igbo oral tradition. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Popularly called Gentleman for his calm demeanour and lyrical grace, Ejeagha was recently brought back into the public eye through a heartfelt visit by comedian and skit maker, Brain Jotter.

The 95-year-old Gwo Gwo crooner, Ejeagha, died on Friday, June 6, at around 8 p.m. at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu State after a prolonged illness.

Ejeagha, celebrated for his folkloric lyrics, proverbs, and didactic storytelling style, is a towering figure in Nigerian music.

His influence spanned generations, with many of his songs serving as cultural touchstones in Igbo-speaking communities and beyond.

Ejeagha’s musical career, which spanned over six decades, produced a rich catalogue of songs known for their deep wisdom, philosophical tone, and traditional instrumentation.

