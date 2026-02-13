Atiku Pays Solidarity Visit To El-Rufai After Failed Arrest Attempt

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday night paid a solidarity visit to the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at his Abuja residence.

The visit follows a failed attempt to arrest El-Rufai at the airport earlier in the day by the ICPC.

“Last night, I paid a solidarity visit to the former Governor of Kaduna State and stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, following the failed attempt by the partisan ICPC to arrest him at the airport upon his arrival in the country,” Atiku said in a tweet.

During the visit, Atiku described the attempted arrest of the former Governor as a national embarrassment.

“The society is based on the rule of law; there was no need for El-Rufai to be embarrassed or to be kidnapped.

“They would have allowed you to come to your house and then invite you. You have held high positions in government. You were a Minister, you were a governor, and you successfully performed your functions.

“There was no need to embarrass you because by doing so, they are embarrassing the whole society. We will stand by you and every law-abiding citizen of Nigeria,” Atiku said.

It would be recalled that there was an attempted arrest of El-Rufai at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where operatives allegedly tried to detain him shortly after he arrived from Cairo, Egypt, on Egypt Air flight MS 877.

Earlier, the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, also visited the former governor to show him the same solidarity.