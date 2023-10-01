Atiku: Our Political Leadership Shouldn’t Be an Embarrassment

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the challenge before Nigeria is to ensure that her political leadership is a source of pride not an embarrassment.

Atiku, in a message at the nation’s 63 independence anniversary, noted that the country’s democracy succeeded “so far due to the fidelity of our conviction that a democracy, when properly nurtured, should bring out the best in us and of us.”

He extolled the talents and doggedness of young Nigerians, whom he said, have refused to give up on the country, adding that they are the inspiration for a greater future of the nation. “The energy of the Nigerian youth is a formidable force in the consternation of manpower and skills that power the global economy.

“We have encountered great moments when the flag of our dear country flew tall on the global stage through the industry of our sportsmen and women, the prolific distinction of our academia and the top notch artistry of Nigerian talents in the global music scene.

“Across the globe, and in various fields of human endeavour, the youth of this country have proven to have the competence to rival any of their peers from any part of the world. “That success – the gallantry of our youth – is the primal element of what we celebrate today as a nation,” he added.

The PDP candidate recalled that when Nigeria gained independence in 1960, it was upon the promise of abundant prosperity and the principle of social justice. “As a nation, we have continued to struggle to manifest the dreams of our founding fathers in upholding the promises of shared prosperity and social justice,” he stated.

Atiku regretted that this year’s independence day celebration is coming at a time when the country is at a crossroads in many aspects of national lives, especially the economic hardship and the security challenges the nation is facing.