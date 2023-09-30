Atiku, Obi’s Appeal, Tribunal Hearings May Be Delayed By Strike

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi presidential candidates have strong reasons to believe that the proposed nationwide indefinite strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) will hurt their chances of winning.

According to a high-ranking Supreme Court official, a panel may be established the next week to hear Atiku and Obi’s appeals; nevertheless, there are concerns that the strike may have an impact on the constitution.

The national strike will start on Tuesday, October 3, according to the organised labour.

Remember that the pair petitioned the Supreme Court on September 19 with 86 grounds for appeal, pleading for the court to overturn the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s decision.

According to the insider, if everything goes according to plan, the panel might be established the following week.

The Supreme Court source, who pleaded anonymity, told The Punch that, “Well, let us look at next week. All things being equal, it should not go beyond next week. But the issue is the strike; we hope it does not disrupt things.

“I can’t pick the day, but hopefully next week, we should have a panel in place. I can’t say the number of the justices and the names that will make the panel.”

Meanwhile, both Atiku and Obi’s camps have expressed optimism that the strike would not in any way affect the appeal.

Speaking with the newspaper in Abuja on Friday, a member of Atiku’s legal team, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, said the strike might not be binding on the Supreme Court.

He stated, “I don’t think the strike will stall the case. The case, like all election petitions, is time-sensitive and time-bound.

“The strike may be indefinite, but the Supreme Court will not comply because the case is time-bound.”

Also, the National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party, Kehinde Edun, expressed optimism that the Federal Government would have resolved the impasse before the sitting of the apex court.

Edun submitted, “Let’s wait and see. I expect the government to quickly resolve the issues surrounding the strike before it gets out of hand. That is just my hope.

“We are also hoping the apex court can constitute a panel quickly so that they can listen to the case. The problem here is that even the court is understaffed at the moment.

“Only 11 justices are remaining at the Supreme Court and, if we are to go by the Constitution, they are supposed to be 21 (maximum). To me, 11 is too short, given the volume of what they have to do.

“Nevertheless, I don’t expect that strike to disrupt things. But no matter what happens, they must sit.”