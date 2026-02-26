Atiku, Obi Lead Opposition Talks On 2026 Electoral Act

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are among key opposition leaders who converged in Abuja to declare their stance on the recent amendments to the Electoral Act and timeframe of the 2027 general election.

Other political gladiators present at the joint press conference were the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, former Senate President, David Mark, and Rauf Aregbesola, National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Also in attendance were Buba Galadima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Senator Dino Melaye; former ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu; former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke; and ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi.

The meeting, held at the Lagos/Osun Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, brought together prominent stakeholders across opposition parties.

The opposition leaders are expected to brief journalists on provisions of the revised Electoral Act 2026, which has generated debate within political circles.

Under the earlier Electoral Act 2022, political parties could nominate candidates through direct primaries involving all registered members, indirect primaries conducted by delegates, or by consensus arrangements.

However, the newly enacted Electoral Act 2026, signed into law by Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 18, limits parties to direct primaries and consensus options.

The amended law also adjusts timelines for primaries and election campaigns. Additionally, funding for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will now be released six months before elections, compared to the previous 12-month window.