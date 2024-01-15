Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Agree To Form Merger Party Ahead Of 2027 Polls – Utomi

Professor Pat Utomi has revealed that three presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), have agreed to form a formidable party that will sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2027.

Utomi who made the disclosure while speaking in an interview with Channels TV said after having a conversation with the trio, he agreed to form a mega party that would take over the country’s leadership, saying Nigerians need people who would make sacrifices for the development of the nation.

He said, “We need people who sacrifice themselves to build a great country with the possible reward of immortality. When I talked to several of the presidential candidates in the last run about this track, we were travelling.

“Yes, I’ve had conversations with Atiku Abubakar, I’ve had conversations with Engineer Rabiu Kwankwaso, I have had conversations with Peter Gregory Obi, and people like Ralph Okey Nwosu of ADC are some of those that would probably constitute some of the bases.

“And I’ve said to them, it’s not about you. It’s about Nigeria, it’s about the ordinary person in this state. It’s about genuinely moving from this business of sharing trickles from oil sales to how we can become one of the most productive economies because our (natural) endowments allow that.

“Still, our politics has not allowed Nigerian people to produce”.

He, however, said the name of the new party is yet to be unveiled.