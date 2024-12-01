Atiku, Obi Denies Joining Force Ahead Of 2027 Election

Share

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi have denied joining forces ahead of the 2027 election.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the two political gladiators on Saturday, 30th November 2024 had a breakfast in Atiku’s residence in Adamawa State.

Sharing the video on his X handle, Atiku wrote, “It is breakfast time with my friend, #PeterObi, in the ‘land of beauty.”

Reacting to the Saturday’s meeting, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, said the meeting was more of a reunion between two old friends.

“Let us not jump the gun. The fact is that Obi accepted to be the keynote speaker at the 20th anniversary of AUN and the 16th Founder’s Day, which was a milestone. Obi is part of that celebration.

“The university was founded by Atiku Abubakar, who was more like his host. But people think it is because of politics. We all know our friends. The truth is that politics cannot separate friends.

“So Atiku invited him to breakfast and from there, they went for the program. I think that is what happened.”

Correspondingly, Obi’s media aide, Ibrahim Umar, also denied that the Adamawa breakfast meeting was a dress rehearsal for the 2027 joint ticket.

“No, there was nothing like that. They just invited him (Obi) to deliver a speech there. It has nothing to do with politics. Of course, you know people will always assume things,” he explained.

