Atiku, Obi, Amaechi United To Remove Tinubu In 2027 – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said its frontline presidential aspirants, Mr Peter Obi, former Rivers State President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi, are united to ensure that President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) do not return in 2027.

The party on Wednesday unveiled its 1ADC, a political movement aimed at uniting its members irrespective of age, socioeconomic status and political interest.

Former National Chairman, Dr Ralphs Nwosu, who spoke at the unveiling, explained that the adoption of ADC as a coalition platform is to provide Nigerians the opportunity to reclaim their country.

“We say we don’t want to continue complaining,” Nwosu stated, and called on Nigerians to take action not to allow Nigeria to disintegrate after the 2027 general elections.

“It is not about who is the (National), Chairman (or National) Secretary. The leadership of the ADC has been very deliberate.

“They don’t want to stand on anybody’s face. They want the Nigerian citizens to take over the party,” Nwosu said.

He described the ADC National Chairman, Senator Avid Mark, as “a disciplined military tactician” who will not be intimidated by any political force.

According to the former National Chairman, within a few months of ADC digital membership registration, over 100 million Nigerian voters have registered with the party.

Nwosu said ADC is “not a politician’s party” but “has become the citizens’ party, and we are helping to create harmony” in the political system.

National Coordinator of the 1ADC Movement, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, said the movement was born out of the necessity to bring together all the stakeholders and political interests that make up the ADC, as well as provide a platform where there will be togetherness and focus in 2017.

Onochie, a former presidential aide, assured that the platform would ensure that supporters of Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Amaechi would be able to work as a team to be able to confront the APC in 2027.

According to her, the movement is geared towards reducing friction and division amongst its leaders and aspirants as well as mobilising Nigerians against the re-election of President Tinubu.

“We are here to inform the world, the state, our political leaders that we have come together to be united as one ADC,” she added.

Mrs Lauretta disclosed that there is a statement of unity and purposes among ADC leaders, adding, “because Nigerians are asking an important question as to if political parties can ever come together and unite, today we are here to say it is possible and we are taking that lead.”

She acknowledged that in every political movement, there are bound to be disagreements, but stated that the collective goal and future supersede every interest.

“We will unite after primaries, we will heal the wounds, and we will not encourage anti-party activities. We will reach the grassroots, we will reach the poor, the young, and we will be a party for everyone. We will be strong, disciplined and united,” Onochie assured.

She called all stakeholders to key into the vision of the 1ADC movement that preaches peace, unity and togetherness, stressing that only unity will make the healing and reconciliation processes easier after the party primaries.