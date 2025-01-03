Atiku Not Your Problem, NYFA Tells Kwankwas

Share

The Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA) has strongly condemned the recent statements reportedly made by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso during his interview regarding an alleged alignment with a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to the group, “It is so sad that someone of Kwankwaso caliber will make frantic efforts to denigrate the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria, just to score some cheap political points.”

These were contained in a statement signed by Dare Dada, Director of Communications, Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA), Nigeria & Diaspora, dated January 3, 2025.

The group stressed that the former vice president needs no validation from Kwankwaso to be relevant politically as far as Nigerian political space is concerned.

It said, “Engaging in such level of falsehoods just to make a point is not only ridiculous but demeaning of his status as a political figure and former Governor of Kano State.”

“Kwankwaso is entitled to have a presidential ambition, but his recent attack on opposition figures who are busy taking up the APC led government on certain policies that have brought poverty and suffering to Nigeria is bad timing and seen as a desperate attempt to manipulate public opinion and fuel his personal political ambitions.

“At a time when opposition leaders are suppose to be fueling ember of unity to come together to form a strong alliance against the oppressive government of the day, he is busy fueling political bickering.

“His habitual dishonesty and divisive rhetoric serve only to undermine the unity and progress we strive to achieve as a nation.

“We urge Kwankwaso to take responsibility for his actions and address the issues within his political framework instead of creating unnecessary distractions,” the statement read.

They stated that the “illusion of power he derives from his influence in one northern state does not reflect the collective voice of the Nigerian people. Seeking more political coverage in other states like the South West, South South and South East requires years of goodwill, leg works and strategy and not by gaslighting other political leaders.”

According to the group “it is time for Kwankwaso to confront his political failures and stop tarnishing the reputations of others who have stayed above the waters.

“He should deal with the issues confronting his people in his region and speak out when necessary. He should not always speak against inequality when rice shared by APC led government does not go round amongst his people.

“He should speak more to unpopular policies of the government and how they impact Nigerians.

“That’s should be the core responsibility of a responsible opposition leaders which Alhaji does regularly.”

They then called on all Nigerians to “reject these fabrications” and focus on building a nation rooted in truth, inclusivity, and progress.

“The youth of this nation are determined to stand for integrity and ensure that politics of deceit and manipulation are relegated to the past. It is our collective believe that politics of honesty and integrity will always triumph over self-serving lies.

“The NYFA remains committed to supporting visionary leaders like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who prioritize national development and the well-being of all Nigerians over personal ambition,” the statement read.

