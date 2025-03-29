Atiku not yet Elder-Statesman –Presidency

Share

The Presidency has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has failed to rise to the significant role of an elder statesman since he lost the presidential election to President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Reacting to the recent alarm raised by the ex-vice president that he was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a financial dealing involving Lagos State, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said that the President had no time for any political distraction as he was preoccupied with serious issues of governance.

Onanuga wrote: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to the unfounded allegations made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who claims to be the subject of an EFCC investigation regarding unsubstantiated financial dealings involving Lagos State.

“These claims, circulated through his media office, are false and reflect a troubling pattern of relying on social media gossip over substance. It is disheartening that a politician of Atiku’s stature would lend credibility to baseless social media speculation to remain politically relevant.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains focused on addressing critical national challenges and advancing his administration’s agenda for Nigeria’s growth and stability. The President has neither the time nor the inclination to engage in petty political distractions.”

