Atiku, Murray bruce and others mourn Daar Founder

Some politicians and celebrities have described the death of Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman, DAAR Communications and founder of AIT and Ray Power FM, as a great loss to the media industry. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dokpesi reportedly died at the age of 71 in Abuja yesterday. NAN reports that a visit to AIT office at Kola, in Alagbado area of Lagos State, revealed a sombre environment. The security personnel on duty refused visitors into the premises, saying “there are no officials or staff to attend to any interviews but you can come back tomorrow.” Reacting, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his Twitter account, wrote: “I am in a state of shock! As we say in Islam: from God, we came, and to Him, we return.”

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, on Twitter, said: “I received the shocking news of the demise of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi. Media mogul, Dele Momodu, also shared a condolence message on his Instagram page mourning the death of Dokpesi. He said: “This is too sad to bear. Our media IROKO is gone… Good night High Chief Dr Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi. May your great soul Rest In Peace.”

Nigerian politician, Ben Murray-Bruce, mourning the media icon on his Twitter page, said: “Chief Dokpesi left an indelible mark on the world of media and broadcasting. “It is with a profound sense of sorrow that I learned of the passing of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a monumental figure whose influence and contribution to society will never be forgotten. Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, on his Instagram page prayed that God comfort the family and that the soul of Dokpesi rest in peace.

He said: “My condolences to the family of Chief Raymond Dopeso. Wishing you peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow. My heart goes out to you at this difficult time.” “I am thinking of you and your family and sending caring thoughts your way, may the lord rest the soul of chief and grant him eternal rest Amen.”