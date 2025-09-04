Former Vice-President and 2023 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday expressed sadness over the boat accident that reportedly claimed at least 29 lives in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that he tragic incident occurred in the Gausawa community, Malale Ward, Niger State, on Monday, when a wooden boat carrying about 90 passengers capsized after colliding with a tree stump.

Reacting to the incident in a condolence message on his official X handle, Atiku described the casualty as “A painful reminder of the urgent need to strengthen safety in our waterways.

Atiku stated that boat travel had become an indispensable means of transportation for many Nigerians, particularly in riverine states, but warned that the lack of infrastructure and enforcement of safety standards continued to put lives at risk.

He extended condolences to the families of the victims, the Gausawa community, and the government of Niger State.

“Reports indicate that the boat, which was carrying about 90 passengers, including women and children, collided with a tree stump, with overloading cited as a possible cause of the mishap. This unfortunate incident highlights the recurring risks associated with water transportation in our riverine communities.

“Overloading must be discouraged, capacities strictly adhered to, and the provision of life jackets made compulsory. The cost of safety is far cheaper than the cost of lives cut short in a preventable tragedy.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, the Gausawa community, and the government and people of Niger State. May the Almighty grant comfort to the bereaved and eternal rest to those who lost their lives,” he said.