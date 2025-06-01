Atiku Mourns Kano Athletes Killed In Tragic Crash

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 21 young athletes from Kano State who were returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a condolence message posted on his social media platforms, Atiku described the late athletes as “the very best of our nation,” highlighting their dedication, talent, and immense potential.

“I am heartbroken by news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 21 Kano State athletes returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta,” Atiku said.

He noted that their untimely death represents not only a devastating loss to their immediate families and the people of Kano State but also to Nigeria as a whole.

“These young men and women who have been cut in their prime represent the very best of our nation; dedicated, talented, and full of promise. Their untimely passing is a profound loss not only to their families and the people of Kano but to the entire country.”

Atiku Abubakar, a former presidential candidate, used the opportunity to advocate for improved transportation safety protocols across the country.

He stressed the urgency of enforcing strict safety measures to prevent such heartbreaking incidents.

“It is imperative that we put in place and enforce safety measures to stem accidents and prevent loss of lives.”

He extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families, the Kano State Government, and Nigeria’s sporting community, praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and swift recovery for the injured.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Kano State Government, and Nigeria’s sporting community. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may the injured recover swiftly.”

The athletes were part of Kano State’s contingent to the National Sports Festival and were involved in a fatal crash along the Kano–Zaria expressway on their return journey.

Share