Atiku Mourns Ex-CJN Ibrahim Tanko, Describes Death As Monumental Loss

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sorrow over the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, describing his passing as a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession and the nation at large.

In a condolence message shared on his official platform, Atiku said the late jurist’s death marked the end of a distinguished career defined by decades of dedicated service to Nigeria’s justice system.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad. His death is a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession, and our nation, given his decades of dedicated service from the lower bench to his tenure as CJN,” Atiku said.

The former vice president noted that Justice Muhammad’s rise through the ranks of the judiciary reflected commitment, discipline and devotion to the rule of law, adding that his legacy would endure within Nigeria’s legal history.

Atiku extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, praying for divine comfort and eternal rest for the former Chief Justice.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family and loved ones. May the Almighty comfort them and grant him Aljanna Firdaus,” he added.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State, describing Justice Muhammad as an illustrious son of the state whose contributions to national development would not be forgotten.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022 and was regarded as a seasoned jurist who spent several decades on the Bench, contributing significantly to the administration of justice in the country.