Atiku Mourns Abdullahi, Hails Legacy Of Interfaith Unity

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has paid glowing tribute to the late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, describing him as a national hero whose rare courage and humanity shone brightly during Nigeria’s darkest moments, particularly the June 2018 Plateau State crisis in which he protected more than 260 Christians from violent attacks.

Atiku in a statement on Friday described the late Imam as a remarkable patriot and an exemplar of compassion who lived above religious, ethnic and communal divides.

He recalled how Imam Abdullahi, at great personal risk, opened his mosque and private residence to shelter Christians fleeing violence, an act that drew national and international commendation.

READ ALSO:

According to Atiku, the cleric’s selfless bravery was a powerful affirmation of Nigeria’s shared humanity and a reminder that peace, empathy and brotherhood remain the strongest foundations of national unity.

“He lived a life that transcended religious boundaries and defended the sanctity of every human life,” Atiku said, noting that the Imam’s actions not only saved hundreds of lives but also sent a clear message that faith should unite rather than divide.

The former vice president urged Nigerians to honour the memory of Imam Abdullahi by recommitting themselves to the ideals he embodied, including interfaith harmony, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the late cleric’s soul and expressed hope that his legacy would continue to inspire unity and hope across Nigeria’s diverse communities.