Atiku Meets Obasanjo, Shettima, El-Rufai, Gowon, Others

Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, met with his former principal, President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Atiku also met with former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, National leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other prominent Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Sunday on his X handle, he met with them during the 70th birthday of former Bauchi State governor and ex-National Chairman of the PDP, Adamu Muazu.

The former Vice President recalled working with Muazu between 1999 to 2007 to lay the foundation for good governance in Nigeria.

READ ALSO

Atiku wrote: “Yesterday, I joined my boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, and Vice President Kashim Shettima, along with many other prominent Nigerian leaders, in paying tribute to Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Muazu, former governor of Bauchi State and one-time National Chairman of the PDP, who turned 70.

“As Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, I worked with Mu’azu and other governors who served within that period to lay the foundation for good governance and a private sector-led economic growth for Nigeria.

“I used the occasion to congratulate Mu’azu and wish him many more years in good health and vitality.”

Share