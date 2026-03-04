Atiku Meets ADC S’East Bloc Ahead Of ADC Primaries

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday held a high-level consultation meeting with the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from the South-East, alongside other prominent Igbo stakeholders, in what appears to be strategic groundwork ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting, held in former Senator Chikwe Udensi’s residence, was described as pivotal to shaping the party’s direction and possible alliances as preparations intensify for the 2027 race.

According to the statement: “The meeting, which took place on Tuesday night behind closed doors at the Abuja residence of Chikwe Udensi, was attended by a high-profile roster of party and regional leaders.

“Those in attendance include Senator Augustine Akobundu, Chief Chekwas Okorie, former Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba, Dr Osita Oruche, Prof. Onyi Nwagbara, Chief Uchenna Okogbuo, former ADC National Chairman Chief Ralph Nwosu, Hon. Uzoma Abonta, Hon. Uko Nkole, Etigwe Uwah, Dr Steve Nwadiuko, Chief Morris Eboh, Senator Frank Ibezim, and Dr Dave Eboh,” the statement read.

The engagement comes at a critical period for political parties nationwide as they prepare to meet a 91-day deadline—ending May 30—to conclude their primaries, following the release of a revised electoral timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC fixed January 16, 2027, for Presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and State Assembly polls are scheduled for February 6.

Explaining the adjustment, the National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, stated:

“The commission approved a revised timetable and schedule of activities following changes in the electoral law.”

The commission further announced that party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them, will begin on April 23, 2026, and end on May 30, 2026.

INEC also reminded political parties that, under the Electoral Act 2026, they must submit digital membership registers at least 21 days before conducting any primary, congress, or convention, warning that failure to comply could lead to disqualification from presenting candidates.

The meeting between Atiku and South-East leaders signals intensified consultations within the ADC as the countdown to the 2027 elections gathers pace.