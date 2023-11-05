Atiku May Face Expulsion From PDP – Ex-Aide

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar may be kicked out of the party if he does not give up on his dare desire to become the president of Nigeria, according to his former Special Advisor, Umar Ardo.

Atiku’s former aide who gave the hint on Sunday said all the PDP governors had already abandoned Atiku, noting that he would personally have the former Vice President ejected from the opposition PDP if his desire persisted.

Recall that Atiku had condemned the ruling of the Supreme Court which affirmed President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February presidential election.

READ ALSO:

Atiku had vowed that he was going nowhere despite “this aspect of the job is done.”

Amid his remark, the PDP Governors Forum had vowed to work with Tinubu following his intervention in the political crisis in Rivers State.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed disclosed this after intervening in the crisis between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.

However, a statement by Ardo said the statement from PDP governors that they were willing to work with President Tinubu shows they have moved away from Atiku.

“Reading through Atiku’s last Monday’s press conference regarding the outcome of the Supreme Court’s judgment and his position towards President Bola Tinubu’s Presidency vis-a-vis the following day’s communique of the PDP Governor’s Forum after its meeting at the Oyo State’s Governor’s Lodge, it’s obvious that the honeymoon between the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and its governors is now over.

“In a separate address to the press following the communique, the chairman of the forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, extolled the leadership qualities of President Tinubu and reiterated the PDP governors’ readiness to cooperate, support and work with the federal government that he leads.

“Nothing else can be more explicit in illustrating the two going on their different and separate ways more than this.

“With these opposing positions, it’s just a matter of time (and in a not distant future) for the inevitable implosion to happen, and either Atiku steps down his presidential ambition or leaves the PDP, or be expelled from the party! That’s my reading of the political crystal ball”.