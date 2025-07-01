Atiku, Mark, Secondus, Others: Why We’re Joining Coalition

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep disappointment in the party’s current direction and declared its intention to join a new coalition aimed at rescuing Nigeria from the grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although the group has not formally renounced its PDP membership, it said the party—once known for its discipline, capacity, and legacy—is now a shadow of its former self and no longer capable of leading the country out of its current crisis.

Other prominent figures at the Tuesday meeting in Abuja included former Senate President David Mark; former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; and former governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi). Also present were ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs Chief Tom Ikimi, Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Ben Obi, former PDP National Women Leader Josephine Anenih, ex-National Organising Secretary Senator Austin Akobundu, former National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, and former National Youth Leader Abdullahi Maibasira, among others.

Reading the communiqué at the end of the meeting, Senator Mark said the PDP’s failure to adhere to its constitution, rules, and regulations had plunged it into chaos and undiscipline.

He lamented that the vision of the party’s founding fathers and the pivotal role it once played in uniting Nigeria and elevating its international standing have been eroded, adding, “The role of Nigeria as the leader of the Black race has now been overtaken by smaller, less endowed nations.”

The Atiku-led group described Nigeria as “a diminished country and an embarrassment on the world stage,” blaming the APC-led Federal Government for creating a climate of fear, blackmail, and patronage that has driven many PDP officeholders to defect.

According to the communiqué, “The APC government, which came to power through false and evil propaganda promising to save Nigeria from the PDP, has become a national disaster and must be voted out.

“All indices of development that support the comfort and quality of life for citizens have collapsed. Life is now hell in Nigeria.”

The meeting reportedly conducted an in-depth review of issues affecting the country, including democracy, national unity, security, the economy, corruption, and governance. It urged patriotic Nigerians and PDP members to join the emerging coalition, which it said would be united by a common agenda: rebuilding the country and rescuing it from misgovernance.

“The coalition partners will work out modalities to win elections at both local and national levels, considering the peculiarities of each region,” the communiqué added. “They must be united on national unity, democracy, national security, economic recovery, and the political will to root out institutionalised corruption.”

While the group did not name the political platform on which the coalition would operate, a source told New Telegraph that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) had been adopted and would be announced later Tuesday night.