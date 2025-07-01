Atiku, Mark, Others In Crucial Meeting

Key figures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, are currently holding a crucial meeting in Abuja, amid growing speculation about an emerging political coalition.

Among those in attendance are former Senate President David Mark; former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; and former governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi).

Also present are Senator Ben Obi; former PDP National Women Leader, Josephine Anenih; former National Organising Secretary, Senator Austin Akobundu; former National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; and former National Youth Leader, Abdullahi Maibasira, among others.

Notably, apart from Senator Ben Obi and Senator Akobundu, none of the leaders at today’s meeting attended Monday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

Sources close to the meeting suggest it may be preparatory to a major coalition agreement expected to be signed later this week. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is reportedly being considered as the likely coalition platform.

In a significant development, Dr. Umar Ardo—one of the key promoters of the yet-to-be-registered All Democratic Alliance (ADA)—was also sighted at the meeting, signaling a possible broad-based realignment.

A communiqué is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting.