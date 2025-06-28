Atiku, LP Mourn Dantata, Call For His Immortalisation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, have described the death of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, as a monumental loss to the business community and humanity.

In separate condolence messages, both leaders paid glowing tributes to the late industrialist, highlighting his invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s economy, job creation, and philanthropy.

Atiku, in a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, expressed deep sadness over Dantata’s passing, describing him as a legendary figure in Nigeria and Africa, whose family name commands instant recognition.

“Aminu Dantata was a successful businessman for decades who inspired a generation of younger people to venture into investment and prosperity,” Atiku stated.

“It is impossible to talk about business in Nigeria without reference to the Dantata family.”

He described Dantata as a visionary entrepreneur and risk taker—traits he said are the hallmark of great investors.

“I’m particularly impressed by how he transformed the family businesses from traditional trading into modern civil engineering and construction services, creating thousands of jobs for Nigerians,” he said.

Atiku noted that despite his wealth, Dantata lived modestly and carried out numerous philanthropic deeds quietly, without seeking public attention.

“To be enormously rich without ostentation is a rare quality. That humility and generosity made him a shining public figure and a fountain of inspiration to many,” he said.

He further described Dantata as a “decent and uncontroversial public figure” who was committed to peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, calling on the Federal Government to immortalise him by renaming a national institution in his honour.

Senator Usman, in her condolence message, said Dantata was one of the last towering industrialists of his generation in Africa.

“His legacy is deeply etched in the fabric of Nigeria’s economic history,” she said.

“His visionary leadership and commitment to enterprise development laid the foundation for a generation of thriving businesses and entrepreneurs.”

She noted that Dantata’s mentorship and investment in human capital helped nurture countless individuals, including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, his nephew, whose success story she described as “a reflection of Dantata’s enduring impact.”

“His passing is not only a loss to his family and the people of Kano State, but to the entire nation,” Usman stated.

“His contributions to commerce, philanthropy, and national development will remain a guiding light for generations to come.”

The Labour Party extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, his associates, and the Nigerian people.