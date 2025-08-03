Atiku Lauds D’Tigress On AfroBasket Win Against Senegal

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Sunday congratulated Nigeria’s Senior Women’s Basketball team, D’Tigress, on their qualification for the finals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that D’Tigress defeated a resilient Senegal to reach the final of the 2025 Afrobasket on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message issued on his official X handle, Atiku hailed the team’s performance and expressed optimism that they could replicate the recent success of the Super Falcons.

“Congratulations to D’Tigress, @DtigressNG, Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, on reaching the finals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

“We are solidly behind you and confident that, following the Super Falcons’ triumph, another laurel may soon be coming home. Wishing you victory,” he wrote.