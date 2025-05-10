Share

The former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of “Brazen disregard for due process” in the arrest and continued detention of former federal lawmaker, Hon. Muhammad Kazaure.

Atiku, in a strongly worded statement issued on his official X page, described the EFCC’s actions as a troubling continuation of what he called a “Pattern of lawlessness” under the current administration.

He alleged that Kazaure, a vocal critic of President Bola Tinubu, was “Abducted in Kano State and whisked away to Abuja,” where he remains in detention without formal charges or access to legal counsel or family.

“The EFCC has once again plunged headlong into its well-worn pattern of lawlessness, arresting and detaining citizens with brazen disregard for due process and without offering any justification for its actions,” Atiku wrote.

Drawing parallels to the recent detention of social commentator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, Atiku accused the EFCC of a recurring pattern of abuse, only yielding when public pressure mounts.

“We witnessed this same abuse in the unlawful arrest and detention of Mr. Martins Vincent Otse… whose release was only secured after massive public outrage,” he added.

Atiku questioned the legality of Kazaure’s detention, describing it as a clear violation of constitutional rights. “Even if there were legitimate grounds for arresting any citizen, such action must adhere strictly to the rule of law.

“The EFCC is duty-bound to publicly disclose the reasons for any arrest and must not detain individuals indefinitely under the guise of investigation.”

He further claimed that Kazaure’s detention is politically motivated, stemming from his criticism of the Tinubu administration. “We are left with no choice but to conclude that Kazaure’s ordeal is a direct consequence of his fearless and unrelenting criticism of this administration.”

Atiku accused the federal government of operating with double standards—shielding allies implicated in corruption while targeting opposition voices. “This government’s hypocrisy is as staggering as it is shameless: while it strikes cosy deals with politically connected figures tainted by corruption, it unleashes the machinery of the state to harass and silence its critics.”

Concluding his statement, Atiku warned that the Nigerian public remains vigilant and that those responsible for abuses of power will be held accountable in due course.

“The Nigerian people are watching. And history will record every abuse of power committed under this administration,” he said.

The EFCC has yet to issue a formal response to Atiku’s statement or provide official clarification on Kazaure’s arrest and detention.

