Atiku Joins ADC For Democratic Vision – Media Office

The media office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said his decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is driven by his commitment to nation-building and a shared democratic vision.

Atiku, who marked his 79th birthday a few days ago, was recently mocked by the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which described him as desperate and too old to aspire to Nigeria’s presidency.

But in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the media office wondered how Atiku, whom he described as “far healthier, mentally sharper, and a globally respected statesman” could be considered too old at 79, “when a visibly frail leader whose true age remains one of the country’s best-kept mysteries currently occupies the highest office.”

Shaibu said the APC’s criticism reflected “hypocrisy, selective amnesia, and intellectual laziness,” adding that the party fears Atiku’s experience, clarity, and national acceptance, which continue to expose “the emptiness of the APC’s propaganda.”

“Atiku’s political journey is public, transparent, and fully documented. His age is known, his parents are known, his educational records are intact, and his public life can be traced from childhood to national prominence without the need for forensic experts, private investigators, or sworn affidavits to reconcile conflicting identities,” he said.

He added that if the APC seeks an example of “restlessness, panic, and desperation,” it need not look beyond the villa, “where a leader struggles to govern, struggles to appear coherent, and struggles to convince Nigerians that he is the age he claims to be.”

Shaibu urged the ruling party to focus its energy on explaining to Nigerians the collapse of the economy, escalating insecurity, widespread hardship, and “the human suffering that has become the lasting legacy of the APC.”

“The APC cannot, on one hand, enable a man who has switched names, ages, origins, and educational histories, and on the other hand attack Atiku for making strategic political moves within a democratic system.

“Party mobility is not a crime; identity fraud is.

“Atiku Abubakar’s political relevance is not in question. The competence and credibility of their paymaster is,” he added.