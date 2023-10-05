Atiku: I’ve Never For Once Betray Tinubu

The former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said contrary to widespread opinion, that he had never betrayed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku made this known while speaking during an international press conference hosted in Abuja on Thursday while responding to a claim that he betrayed Tinubu by requesting his academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU).

According to him, the reason why Tinubu felt betrayed was because he refused to choose him as his running mate when he emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2007 in Lagos.

He, however, said this made them parted ways politically after the fallout.

He said, “I beg to disagree (on betrayal allegation) with Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Yes, it is true that in 2007 we came together to form an alliance in Lagos, and at the convention, I contested and got the ticket. After I got the ticket, he sent about 5 or 6 seniors – some of them are here – I can even name them, but I don’t want to embarrass them.

“They met me and said to me that Bola wanted to be my running mate. I said to them, gentlemen, you’re all old enough, and apparently, virtually all of you are Christians’ with the exception of one person. What will be your reaction to having a Muslim-Muslim ticket?

“All of them said we totally objected to it, and I said, why didn’t you tell him when he was giving you the message that look, Tinubu, the message you’re sending us, we don’t seem to agree with you on it (Muslim-Muslim ticket).

“Why are you coming then to me? And that was the end of our political relationship. We broke away, so what is the ground for him to say that I betrayed him?

“Till today, I won’t do a Muslim-Muslim ticket; I don’t have to be president; we are a multi-ethnic and multi-religious people, and our government must reflect our diversity, and our composition must reflect the same.”

Atiku said rather than betray the President, he stood up to his then-principal, President Olusegun Obasanjo, and ensured that Lagos State did not fall to the political tsunami of 2003.

“Those of you who are old enough will also remember that in 2003, the PDP took over all the South-Western states, with the exception of Lagos.

“I stood between Obasanjo and himself (Tinubu), and I said no, you (Obasanjo) can’t take over Lagos. Leave it, and he (Obasanjo) left it. So, who is indebted to whom? Is it me or Bola Ahmed Tinubu? I vehemently deny that I stabbed Tinubu in the back.