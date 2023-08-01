Atiku In Court As Tribunal Adopts Written Addresses

The former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is presently the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The two petitions before the presidential tribunal are expected to have their written addresses adopted on Tuesday, August 1.

It would be recalled that Atiku of the PDP, and Peter Obi, of the Labour Party (LP), asked the court to overturn the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the authentic winner of the presidential election held on February 25 in separate cases.

On July 5, the court adjourned the hearing on Atiku and Obi’s petitions.

Details to come…