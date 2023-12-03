Atiku: I’m Not Beneficiary Of FG’s Reinstatement Of Intels’ Port Pilotage

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has cleared the air on the restoration of the activities of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited (Intels) in port activities by the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA).

Intels’ contract in the Nigerian ports was cancelled by the former President Muhammadu Buhari government in 2021. Atiku was a co-founder of the company during the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.)

Last week, a letter from the NPA said the company has been reinstated by the Federal Government for pilotage monitoring businesses in the Nigerian ports.

But Atiku who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2023 presidential election, said he sold a major chunk of his shares in the Intels to Orlean Investment Group, the parent company of Intels in 2020.

The former vice president in a statement on his verified X platform, disclosed that he began phased sale of those shares in 2018, which he added, “reached its peak in December of 2020.

“Intels also made public my exit from the oil and gas logistics company, meaning that those shares I sold are now owned by a different entity.”

Atiku stated that his divestment from the company he co-founded has not been reversed.

“Consequently, I cannot by any stretch of the imagination, be a beneficiary of the reinstatement of the pilotage monitoring business that was taken away from Intels by the Federal Government.

“Therefore, the insinuation that I am a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the cancellation of the contract between Intels and the Federal Government is untrue and should be seen for what is: mischief,” he added.