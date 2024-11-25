Atiku: Idinye Slams Bode George

Share

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State Jacob Egietseme Idinye has criticised the party’s ex-Deputy National Chairman (South) Olabode George for his comments against ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

George had claimed that Atiku would not become President in 2027. However, Idinye at a breakfast meeting with some selected journalists on Saturday in Lagos faulted George’s comment.

He further noted that PDP should be made stronger, and formidable and as well create a niche for itself to become a political party capable of winning the 2027 presidential election rather than nursing disputes that could eventually affect the party’s fortunes and its general success.

He said: “Chief Olabode George should continue to wallow in self-delusion and ego trip,” Idinye said George lacked the temerity to determine who will lead the nation in 2027.

