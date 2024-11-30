Atiku Hosts Peter Obi In Adamawa, Shares Breakfast Moment

Share

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has hosted his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi at his residence in Adamawa State.

Following the former Governor Anambra State visit, Atiku took to his social media page on Saturday, November 30 to share videos of their meeting.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the video featured the two leaders, alongside others seated together at a dining table, ready to have their meal.

Sharing the video, Atiku wrote, “It is breakfast time with my friend, #PeterObi, in the ‘Land of Beauty.'”

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled this is not their first meeting after the 2023 election, as the two met earlier this year.

Obi had similarly visited the former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, and the former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, at their homes in Abuja in May.

The gathering indicates a cordial relationship between the two political figures despite their differing platforms during the last election.

Speculations have emerged the duo may be strategizing against the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead 2027 general elections.

Share

Please follow and like us: