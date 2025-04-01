Atiku Has No Moral Right To Blast Akpabio – NDC

Share

A socio-political group, the Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC), has dismissed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent criticism of Senate President Godswill Akpabio as baseless defamation driven by political frustration.

In a press statement signed by its President, Aniefiok Fabian, and Secretary, John Adangu Dagogo, and made available to New Telegraph in Uyo on Tuesday, the group asserted that Atiku lacks the moral authority to accuse Senator Akpabio of corruption or abuse of women, especially in the absence of any credible evidence.

According to the group, “His unfounded claims that Senator Akpabio is corrupt and abused women during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State are nothing but a shameless smear campaign, lacking a shred of evidence, specificity, or substance.

Atiku’s tirade is a disgraceful attempt to inject falsehoods into public consciousness, all in service of his selfish and perpetual political ambitions.”

The NDCC further alleged that Atiku and his associates have been orchestrating baseless sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President in an attempt to destabilize the Senate’s leadership.

“Their tactics are now clear. The masks are off, and the real players behind this smear campaign are finally exposing themselves. This has always been about 2027 politics,” the group added.

They also questioned Atiku’s selective outrage over the National Assembly’s unanimous approval of President Bola Tinubu’s decision on the Rivers State political crisis, accusing him of unfairly targeting Akpabio.

“It is curious that Atiku Abubakar’s misplaced and selective outrage over the National Assembly’s support for the President’s decision on Rivers State—an approval backed by members of his own party—is directed solely at the Senate President.

“Why is it always Senator Akpabio who is the target of these unwarranted attacks? Is this a mere coincidence, or is there an orchestrated effort to vilify and undermine him for sinister reasons? Nigerians should take note.”

The NDCC advised Atiku to focus his energy and resources on his 2027 presidential aspirations rather than engaging in baseless character assassination.

The group also encouraged Senator Akpabio to explore legal options against Atiku while remaining steadfast in his leadership role.

“If anything, the Senate President should further dedicate himself to ensuring that his leadership of the Senate, in collaboration with President Tinubu, coincides with improvements in the well-being and prosperity of all Nigerians, despite the needless attacks on his person,” the statement concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

