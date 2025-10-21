Atiku Hails Kwankwaso As Advocate Of Nat’l Devt At 69

Former Vice President and the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on his 69th birthday.

In a congratulatory message shared on his official X handle on Tuesday, Atiku described Kwankwaso as a steadfast patriot and advocate of national development.

He commended the NNPP national leader for his dedication to public service, education, and national development, noting that his contributions continue to inspire many across generations.

READ ALSO

He said, “I extend my warmest birthday wishes to my brother, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso @KwankwasoRM, as you turn 69 today.

“Your unwavering dedication to public service, education, and national development continues to inspire many across generations.

“I celebrate with you and your family, and your friends and well-wishers on this special day and pray for your continued good health and vitality in the years ahead,” he prayed.