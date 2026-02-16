Atiku Hails El-Rufai On 66th Birthday Celebration

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on his 66th birthday celebration.

Speaking in a goodwill message issued on his official X account on Monday, Atiku applauded the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), describing him as a man of “Intellect, courage, and uncommon sagacity.”

According to the African Democratic Party (ADC) presidential hopeful, El-Rufai’s achievements and clarity of purpose remain evident despite ongoing controversies.

READ ALSO

He said, “Happy Birthday to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, a man of intellect, courage, and uncommon sagacity.

“Even amid the present political persecution and needless distractions, his record of service and clarity of thought and purpose remain undeniable.

“I wish him strength, peace, and Allah’s guidance in the years ahead,” he added.