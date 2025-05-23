New Telegraph

May 24, 2025
Atiku Hails Coronation Of New Owa Obokun In Ilesa

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, joined the people of Ijeshaland in celebrating the coronation of Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup as the new Owa Obokun Adimula, Ajimoko III, in Ilesa, Osun State.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, Atiku described the occasion as one of profound joy.

“It was with profound joy that I joined multitudes of Ijesha sons and daughters and well-wishers to witness the coronation of HRH Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, as the new Owa Obokun Adimula, Ajimoko III in Ilesha, Osun State, today.

“I was there both as an in-law and a friend of the great people of Ijeshaland. I wish the new Owa Obokun a peaceful and long reign,” he wrote.

The new monarch, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, is a businessman and real estate developer.

His ascension to the throne follows the passing of the late Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II.

 

