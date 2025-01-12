Atiku, Fubara Charge New Leadership on Unity Beyond Igbo Boundaries

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said there were lessons to be learnt from Friday’s election where new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide was elected.

Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, agreed with the new President-General of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, that the election “marks a significant moment for the organisation” and signals “a new era of progress, unity, and development.”

He also acknowledged the exemplary leadership of the South East Governors’ Forum in ensuring a free and fair election and a smooth transition in Ohanaeze leadership.

“There are lessons to be learnt from the alliance forged by participants despite their political diversity,” Atiku said.

He noted that the Mbata-led executive were no strangers to the divisions that has plagued the Nigeria nation, and urged them to not only work assiduously at uniting Ndigbo around shared values but also work in tandem with other similar socio-cultural organisations in enthroning a new regime of unity.

The former vice president underscored the need for the promotion of tolerance and inter-communal relations to engender peace, a prerequisite for stability and development.

According to him: “The promotion of unity and peace is inevitable in the fostering of a united front to combat the sorry state of our socio-economic conditions and improve the well-being of Nigerians.”

He stated that Mbata’s experience as a lawmaker and administrator, together with the collective exposures of the new executive, put them in good stead to deliver on their mandate.

Similarly, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has hailed the emergence of Mbata.

Mbata, who represented Rivers East zone from 1999 to 2007, emerged via consensus at the election. Mbata was elected at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly meeting, which was held on Friday at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu.

Fubara, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nelson Chukwudi, in Port Harcourt yesterday, stated that Mbata’s victory was a testament of his wide acceptance across board.

The governor stated that delegates’ votes showed confidence of members of the socio-cultural organisation in Mbata’s ability to provide the needed leadership to move the Ohanaeze Ndigbo forward at this time.

Fubara, therefore, extended his best wishes to Mbata and expressed hope that he would succeed as he discharged the duties of furthering national cohesion, fostering friendly cooperation based on mutual trust and respect within the Igbo and among non-Igbos.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Rivers , I once again congratulate you and assure you of our readiness to work with you toward maintaining and preserving national unity and cohesion,”

Share

Please follow and like us: