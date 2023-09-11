Atiku Files Fresh Case Against Chicago Varsity Over Tinubu’s Victory

Following Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election has filed a fresh lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu’s alma mater, Chicago State University (CSU).

New Telegraph reports that the former Vice President filed the case at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, United States of America.

In the current case, Atiku is attempting to use a legal lawsuit to compel the university to provide information, objects, or documents relating to President Bola Tinubu.

However, Atiku began his new effort days after the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) dismissed his petition against Tinubu’s victory.

According to the article sighted by New Telegraph correspondent, Atiku thinks that the case, which will be heard on Tuesday, September 12, will improve his prospects of getting the tribunal’s ruling overturned at the Supreme Court.

Court papers showed that the matter was docketed by the Clerk of the Court on Friday, September 8, 2023, before the Honourable Jeffrey T. Gilbert, and the testimony of CSU would be taken in person on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:

The court, however, stated that should the CSU or its representative be unable to make an in-person appearance, such a person can opt for a telephone appearance.

“The court’s preference, however, is for counsel who will be speaking at the hearing to appear in person,” the court said in the Notice of Docket Entry.

The court said it is treating the matter with urgency in light of the exigent circumstances presented by Atiku Abubakar and to make room for the possibility of appeal to the court’s ruling.

Documents requested included: A true and correct copy of any diploma for a Bachelor of Science degree issued by CSU in 1979; a true and correct copy of any diploma issued by CSU in 1979 to Tinubu; true and correct copies of any diplomas issued by CSU (other than to Tinubu) that contain the same font, seal, signatures, and wording (other than the name of the recipient and the specific degree awarded) as contained in Exhibit C which purports to be a CSU diploma issued to Tinubu on or about June 22, 1979.

Other documents are true and correct copies of any CSU documents relating to Tinubu that were certified by Jamar C. Orr, Esq; and a declaration, and all communications to or from CSU concerning the certification of such documents by Jamar C. Orr, Esq., during the period August 1, 2022, to August 1, 2023.

The suit, supported by several documents, also sought the appearance of representative(s) of CSU at a time, date, and place set forth in the supporting documents to testify at a deposition to be taken in this civil action.