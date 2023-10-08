Atiku Fighting Last Minute Battle of Survival –Sources

Those who should know said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s battle against President Bola Tinubu is self-seeking. This is even as they said that even if the Supreme Court does not remove Tinubu, he would have done sufficient damage to the President to make it difficult if not impossible for him to contest for a second term in office.

One Source, who confided in one of Correspondents said: “Atiku believes that Tinubu should not settle down and begin to think of a second term in office, is not something that should be done and even if he is not removed by the court through this means, he would have done a sufficient damage to make it impossible for him to position himself for a second term in office. That is their game plan.

“Cumulatively, with Tinubu spending four years, APC would have spent 12 years and another four years would make it 16 years. That would formally terminate the political career of Atiku and so many of his acolytes, co–travelers and political sympathizers who are in the same age bracket with him. It is not just about Nigeria like he has said. It is also about him. “He is presenting it as if he is fighting for Nigeria.

It is more of his political last minute final battle, to ensure that he remains in pole position for the election in 2027.” Some persons in APC believe that he sees Tinubu as a political behemoth that should be taken away from contesting if he wants to realize his own ambition of contesting and winning the election. If he could win the APC primary, then he should be taken out before the next round of election. Even if the court does not take him, they do not want him around politically.”

Our Source continued: “Atiku is fighting a last ditch political battle to see if it is possible for him to realize his lifelong political ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria. “Remember that Atiku founded People’s Front, a forerunner to PDP. He has been in the game for a long time and his lifelong ambition is to be the president of Nigeria.

And age is not on his side. So, he is doing everything possible to ensure that in the next round, he will be able to contest even a single term to serve as president of Nigeria. “The legal people have said that it is almost impossible for him to introduce new evidence at the Supreme Court. What you take there is what was dismissed at the Appeal Court.

It is more about damaging the President irretrievably and make it impossible for him to contest. But then we know that in Nigeria, 24 hours is a long time in politics. Anything can still happen.”