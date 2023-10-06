Atiku Fighting A Lost Battle Over Tinubu’s Academic Qualification – Idimogu

A former lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Idimogu has urged a former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to join President Bola Tinubu in building Nigeria rather than fighting what he said is a lost battle.

Idimogu, who represented Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 in the Assembly from 2015 to 2023 spoke in an interview with the New Telegraph on the issues surrounding the allegation that Tinubu did not graduate from Chicago State University in the United States of America.

The former lawmaker then pleaded with “all Nigerians not to be deceived by the antics of former vice president Atiku Abubakar because he has been deceiving Nigerians with the issues concerning the certificate of President Tinubu from Chicago State University. But this has been answered by the Registrar of the institution.”

Idimogu noted that the Registrar of CSU never mentioned fake or forged results, adding that President Tinubu can never forget results at his level, saying that the matter had been settled during the time of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

“Former vice president Atiku Abubakar was supposed to give support to Tinubu, but he is aggrieved because he lost the presidential election and he wants to malign the president.

“Bola Tinubu remains our President and we should honour him. He is immune from any criminal charges and the issue of qualification or academic qualification is a pre-election matter.

“Anybody that is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or is a member of the party, but did not contest the primary election with him is an interloper in the issue.

“We cannot talk about pre-election matters now. Those who could challenge Tinubu are the likes of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and others who contested with him, but they did not, how can a PDP man now challenge him? He is fighting a lost battle,” he said.

He said further that the Supreme Court can only dwell on what the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal decides upon.

According to him, initially, Atiku said that President Bola Tinubu never attended CSU, but the school has since confirmed that he attended the school, adding that Atiku is now talking about forged certificates.

He said: “The court that can decide on this is the one that has competent jurisdiction over the matter, no other person can do so.

“Why is Atiku trying to deceive Nigerians? As of today, President Tinubu is our president and nothing can change that except God.

“Atiku should please rest the case and embrace President Bola Tinubu. If he cannot wait till 2027, he should just retire and become a godfather.”

Idimogu said further that President Bola Tinubu would rule Nigeria for eight years from 2023 to 2032, and boasted that he would win the second term election and that the presidential election has gone and come since February 25, 2023.

He emphasised that Atiku “cannot get power through the backdoor. All these efforts he is making are dead on arrival, adding that the Supreme Court does not judge on emotion, sentiments or social media.

“As far as I am concerned, Atiku has lost it. I would plead with him to embrace his friend. This is a man that has worked hard, he helped people and now that God has helped him somebody wants to come through the backdoor to remove him, it is impossible.

“The documents are there for everybody to see, our president should be respected by everybody. They should stop maligning him. I want to urge all Nigerians to support him,” he said.