Atiku Felicitates Muslim Community

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims over this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebration, stating that despite the economic hardship in the country, many people participated in the Ramadan fast seeking piety. Atiku, in his Eid-el-fitr message, noted that the economic environment in the country has put many families and individuals under intense pressure.

The former vice president in the message by his media office, said: “The completion of Ramadan should cause a reflection on those in positions of authority to show more compassion to the people.” Atiku enjoined the Muslim community to remain abiding, even when the holy month has passed, noting that while this year’s Ramadan fasting was observed in a season of tough economic conditions, the forbearance with which Nigerian Muslims adopted it is a principle that the Prophet Muhammed enjoins them to live by at all times