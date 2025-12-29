Atiku Expresses Sympathy As Anthony Joshua Survives Road Accident

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sorrow over the road accident involving world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, which occurred on Monday in Makun, Ogun State.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, Atiku said he was saddened by the incident and stood in solidarity with the boxing champion as he recovers from the crash along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the road accident involving @anthonyjoshua today in Makun, Ogun State. I stand in full solidarity with him during this difficult moment and pray for his swift and complete recovery,” Atiku wrote.

Describing Joshua as a symbol of strength and resilience, the former vice president expressed confidence that the boxer would overcome the incident with grace.

Atiku also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the two passengers who lost their lives in the accident.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families and loved ones of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident. May their souls rest in peace, and may their families find comfort and strength in this time of sorrow,” he added.

The Ogun State Police Command had earlier confirmed that the accident involved a Lexus SUV conveying Anthony Joshua, adding that the boxer sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention, while two other occupants died at the scene.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.