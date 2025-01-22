Atiku Expresses Sorrow Over Sokoto Timber Market Fire

Share

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has expressed sorrow over the devastating fire that engulfed the Sokoto Timber Market, also known as Kasuwar Yan Katako.

The tragic incident which occured on Wednesday, January 22 has left countless traders grappling with severe losses to their businesses and livelihoods.

Reacting to the incident in a statement shared on his social media platforms, Atiku conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the affected traders, their families, and the people and government of Sokoto State.

He described the incident as a large-scale disaster that has disrupted the lives of hardworking Nigerians dependent on the bustling market for their survival.

Atiku urged the relevant authorities to provide immediate support to the victims and investigate the cause of the fire to prevent future occurrences.

Explaining the importance of markets like the Sokoto Timber Market, he emphasized their role as economic lifelines for many families and called for proactive measures to enhance their safety and security.

“Markets like the Sokoto Timber Market are lifelines for many families, and it is critical that we take the necessary steps to safeguard their safety and security,” Atiku stated.

He also prayed for God to grant strength and comfort to all those impacted by the tragedy.

The Sokoto Timber Market fire has been described as a significant economic blow, with traders losing goods worth millions of naira.

