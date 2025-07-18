‘Atiku Exited PDP After Last Election’, Ex-Minister Claims

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced his resignation from PDP on July 14, 2025. However, Former Minister of Women Affairs, Josephine Anenih, on National TV, claimed he left before July 14.

Former Minister of Women Affairs and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, Josephine Anenih, on Thursday, during Channel Television’s ‘Politics Today’, claimed that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, left PDP after the 2023 Presidential election.

Her assertion proposed that Atiku forfeited membership following the outcome of the Presidential election by not playing an active role afterwards

“If you ask me, I would say he didn’t exit yesterday; he had exited before the last election, because after the last election, maybe he held a conference once or something, and that was it,” she opined.

She pointed out that conscious efforts were made to reach out to him concerning his absence, but it made no difference

“Even the Women of the Board of Trustees went to him, and we told him that the party is drifting because there is no leadership, and we look at you as our ‘baba’, as our leader, and we expected you to take action, to be in the forefront, to give direction,” she added.

The minister expressed her belief in PDP, stressing that the party would not go extinct under her watch.

“But for those of us who believe in PDP, we will do our best, and we know that PDP can never die on our watch. Maybe when we are dead, PDP can die, but it won’t die before us.”